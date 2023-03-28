United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.70. 380,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.75. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

