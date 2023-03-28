United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

USM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

USM stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,869,000 after buying an additional 110,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in United States Cellular by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,207,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,075,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 708,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

