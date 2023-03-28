Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Up 209.0% in March

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the February 28th total of 172,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of 319.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Electronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,354.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

