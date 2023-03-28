Unizen (ZCX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.56 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $395,563.23 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

