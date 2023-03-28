Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 4.6%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.76. 734,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,367,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,991 shares of company stock valued at $704,683. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

