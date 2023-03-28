Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of UBA opened at $17.12 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Read More
