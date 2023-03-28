Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UBA opened at $17.12 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.