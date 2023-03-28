V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $160.89. 242,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,253. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

