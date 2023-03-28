V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,677,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $325.23. The company had a trading volume of 433,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

