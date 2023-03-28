V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 218 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.35. The company had a trading volume of 165,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,180. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

