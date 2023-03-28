V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

ZBRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,980. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

