V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $51,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.4 %

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.