V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,008. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

