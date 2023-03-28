V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 187,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.