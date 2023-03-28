V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.96. 494,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,650. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

