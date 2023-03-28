Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Performance
Shares of VALU opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.60. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21.
Value Line Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
Read More
