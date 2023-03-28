Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of VALU opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.60. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

