Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $361.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.80. argenx SE has a one year low of $267.35 and a one year high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.64.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

