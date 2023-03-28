Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 4,531 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 49,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.