Values First Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

