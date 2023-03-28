Values First Advisors Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Financial lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

