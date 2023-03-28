Values First Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 683.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

