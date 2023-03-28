Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 354,570 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 354,570 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. VAALCO Energy comprises 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of VAALCO Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

EGY stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $482.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

EGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

