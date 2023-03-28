Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.94.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

