Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

