Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average is $200.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

