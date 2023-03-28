Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 988 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. National Beverage makes up about 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $9,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About National Beverage

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

