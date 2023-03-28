Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.7 %

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

