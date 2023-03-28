VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Gap Up to $75.43

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $79.09. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 99,267 shares changing hands.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $651.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

