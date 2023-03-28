Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $150.21. 176,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,757. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

