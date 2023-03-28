Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VSS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.21. The company had a trading volume of 119,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

