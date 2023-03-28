Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

