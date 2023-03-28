Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,877. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

