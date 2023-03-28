Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Bowman & Co S.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 406,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

