Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.27. The company had a trading volume of 254,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.