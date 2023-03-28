Vanguard Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 22,629 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 726% compared to the average daily volume of 2,739 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.41. 2,960,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,917. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

