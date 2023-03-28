Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 112,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 40,761 shares.The stock last traded at $176.31 and had previously closed at $177.33.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.66.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

