Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.3% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.54. The stock had a trading volume of 204,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,738. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.