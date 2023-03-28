Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.68. 23,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,952. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $154.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.93. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
