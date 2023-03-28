Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.36. 1,621,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.