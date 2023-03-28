Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 0.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ventas by 111.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $28,442,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $40,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -357.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

