Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Announces Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
