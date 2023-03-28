Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERO shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

About Venus Concept

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.