Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Venus Concept Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERO shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept
About Venus Concept
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Venus Concept (VERO)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.