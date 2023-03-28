Vicinity Motor (VEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

Vicinity Motor stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Vicinity Motor has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vicinity Motor in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vicinity Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

