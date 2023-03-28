Vicinity Motor (VEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.
Vicinity Motor stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Vicinity Motor has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.28.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vicinity Motor in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.
