Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at BTIG Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of VKTX traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. 53,818,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,583. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

