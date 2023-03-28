Viking Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 29,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 440% compared to the typical volume of 5,367 call options.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 55.7 %

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,343,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,643. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

