Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 519,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

VIRX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Viracta Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

