Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 519,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
VIRX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.