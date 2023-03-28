Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%.
Vislink Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VISL opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Vislink Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies
About Vislink Technologies
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vislink Technologies (VISL)
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.