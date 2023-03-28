Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%.

Vislink Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VISL opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Vislink Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

About Vislink Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.