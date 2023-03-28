Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.66 million, a P/E ratio of 745.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Analyst Recommendations for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

