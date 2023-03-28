VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.65. VTEX shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,770 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.
VTEX Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
