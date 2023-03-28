VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.65. VTEX shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,770 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

VTEX Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

