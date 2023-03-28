VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.56 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $116.56 million and approximately $576,085.52 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,107,682,169,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,874,431,844,930 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

