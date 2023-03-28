Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %
WMT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $386.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.46.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
